Bengaluru roads are shared responsibility: Chief Secretary

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh opined that the development and maintenance of Bengaluru’s roads require collective efforts from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), various government departments and most importantly, the city’s citizens.

Speaking at the ‘Capacity Building of Corporation Engineers’ workshop on the second day of the ‘Namma Raste-2025’ event, she highlighted that the significance of collaboration.

She praised the government’s initiative and stated that if citizens join hands with the government, city roads can be significantly maintained.

“While people praise Bengaluru’s weather, they also express dissatisfaction about the city’s roads. A detailed picture of the city’s roads has been presented here, helping us understand the scale of the problem and identify potential solutions,” she said.

The Chief Secretary asserted that Bengaluru’s roads are a shared responsibility and finding solutions requires a collective approach.

“If everyone works together, we can find a solution to the existing problem and achieve good results,” she said and stressed on arrangements needed for the last mile connectivity.

She suggested integrating electric vehicles, shared transport and private organisations to enhance public transport connectivity.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “Engineers should properly implement all the points in the road manual.

The works undertaken by the corporation, the water board’s water line, the drainage system, BESCOM/KPTCL cables, and OFC cables should be followed without fail. He said that we must ensure that the work done lasts for many years,” stressed Girinath.