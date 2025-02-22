Conduct BBMP polls, demands Karnataka Lop Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka demanded that the State government conduct the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, and alleged that there has been zero development in the city.

“The government does not have the willpower to conduct polls, instead it is talking about Greater Bengaluru by adding more places to its limits, when it is not able to develop the existing areas,’’ Ashoka alleged.

He said this was an insult to Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Ashoka told reporters on Friday that there is a team of legal experts to argue about BBMP polls in court.

He was speaking after the BJP held a meeting on BBMP polls and Bengaluru’s development with party MLAs and leaders. “After Congress came to power, there has been no development in Bengaluru. Potholes are not filled, and garbage is not cleared.

Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar wants to build Brand Bengaluru, but is helpless about developing Bengaluru,” he said. The BJP leader said people are already expressing their displeasure over tunnel roads.

“The Bengaluru minister is not from Bengaluru and other district ministers are not interested in the city. Bengaluru has become an orphan,’’ he said.