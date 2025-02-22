Couple defraud 51 by promising jobs abroad, arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The South East CEN police unearthed a racket in which a couple defrauded 51 persons in the garb of providing them visas to various countries for jobs like jockeys, riding boys and other horse racing related jobs. Most of the victims are jockeys and others involved in horse racing.

The accused collected around Rs 2.64 crores from the victims, charging them between Rs two to eight lakhs for each job. The incident happened between February 2023 to November 2024. The accused gave them fake visas. The victims filed the complaint with the police on January 24, and the couple were arrested on January 28 from Tilak Nagar.

The arrested are identified as Saqlain Sultan, 34 and Nikath Sultan, 28. Nikath, while learning horse riding, had come in contact with a jockey from abroad at the Bengaluru Turf Club. This jockey reportedly boasted of his contacts and claimed that he can get jockey and other horse racing related jobs abroad. He also guaranteed her of giving Rs 50000 as commission per person she introduced. Tempted by the offer, the couple posted advertisements on social media giving an address in Jayanagar 4th ‘T’ block.

The accused cheated the victims under the pretext of getting them jockeys, riding boys, grooming, syce and farrier jobs in Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, South Korea, England, Paris and all the Gulf countries.

“Two cars, two-wheelers, 24 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 66 lakhs in cash were recovered from the accused, totalling about Rs 80 lakhs,” B Dayananda, Bengaluru Police Commissioner told the media.