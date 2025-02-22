Thinking Outside the Cubicle: A Look Into Nikhil Kamath's New Office

When one imagines a corporate office space, what comes to mind is usually drab, gray walls, white cubicles, maybe even a couple of glass tables and black chairs – functional and sleek maybe but not creative or beautiful by any means. But Bengaluru’s Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s new office space housed on Church Street is breaking all these conceptions with a space full of character and warmth.

Traditional Yet Tech

A combined office for Kamath’s NKSquared and Gruhas Proptech, the space is inspired by traditional Indian art forms while also looking chic. “We translated the values that each of these companies stand for – a shared ideology of an India story – into the practical necessities for a venture capital office. It is rooted in tradition, yet a fully tech office,” says Sounak Sen Barat, founder and creative director of House of Three, the Bengaluru-based interior design studio – the brain behind the design.

For Barat, translating this vision into reality was aided by the fact of his long friendship with Kamath who was in his 20s when Barat first met him. He says, “Nikhil has blown out of proportion as an enigma and a global youth icon but he is still as humble and real as the old days.”

The approximately 4,600-square-foot office space features a mix of several Indian art aesthetics. “We created an open space with an industrial base – we changed the grey cement walls to a more earthy rural wall texture with murals and alpana on focal points. We then intertwined colonial, Bengali Dravidian and tropical elements in the mix through furniture, carpets, curios, and plants,” says Barat.