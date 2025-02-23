Cabbie stabbed to death by friend in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old cabbie was stabbed to death by his friend in full public view in Varthur police station limits on Friday night. The victim’s “closeness” with the wife of the accused is said to be the reason for the murder. The victim, identified as Kishore of Chitradurga, was stabbed multiple times and was shifted to the hospital by the accused’s wife. He succumbed to the injuries late on Friday night.

The accused, identified as Satish Reddy of KGF, has been arrested by the Varthur police. Both the victim and the accused were close friends and were cab drivers. Kishore was reportedly close to Reddy’s wife and would regularly visit their house.

Reddy had warned the victim not to come to his house. His wife also started staying separately with her children and mother at a rented house in Kodathi. As Kishore was regularly coming to see her, she had introduced him as her brother to the house owner.

Around 7.30 pm on Friday, Reddy came with a knife and lay in wait near his wife’s house. When Kishore came, he picked a fight and stabbed him multiple times. Reddy then sat at the scene of the crime and did not make any attempt to escape.

A passerby immediately alerted the police control room. The police picked the accused from the crime scene.