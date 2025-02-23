From Kashmir to Karnataka’s Coast: Udupi IT professional grows saffron using aeroponics at home

UDUPI: Saffron brings vivid images of captivating rich fields lining the highways in Kashmir to mind. Bathed in natural hues, the saffron fields are a visual spectacle with thousands of vibrant flowers of purple colour revealing their precious red stigmas.

Saffron infuses unmatchable colour and flavour into food and drink, which makes it a sought-after treasure. While the demand for the invaluable spice surpasses supply, this floral wonder that goes with it is almost exclusive to the picturesque valley of Kashmir.

However, a young IT professional from Udupi, along with a friend, have brought the serene saffron field to his home, albeit in a cutting-edge way. Ananthajith Tantry and his friend, Akshath BK, have grown saffron at the former’s home through the aeroponics method of cultivation, as their initial experiment of cultivating the spice using soil last year failed to yield the desired results.

Aeroponics is a soil-free method of growing plants where the roots are suspended in the air and nourished with a fine, nutrient-rich mist. Unlike hydroponics, where roots are submerged in a nutrient-filled solution, aeroponics delivers nutrients directly through the mist, boosting growth and resource efficiency.

With his family already acclimated to coconut plantation, Tantry wanted to engage in indoor farming. He sourced the saffron tubers online and tested them growing in the soil.

As it was ineffectual, he went to Belagavi last year to attend a training session and learnt that saffron tubers can be grown through aeroponics techniques. Accordingly, he transformed a room in the upper storey of his home in Bailoor, Udupi district, to grow saffron in a controlled environment.

Currently, his 180 sq ft room has become a source of Crocus Sativus species of saffron, known for the culinary use of its stigmas. Around 110 kg of saffron tubers is being cultivated this year and the crop will be ready for harvest by October.

“The crop is growing well, despite cultivation without soil. I have grown it this time using cocopeat as the base to hold on to the plant. A humidifier, which I have placed in the room, increases the moisture level in the air within the room, as during the flowering time, the temperature should be in the 6 degrees Celsius to 9 degrees Celsius limit,” Tantry tells TNSE.