Headmaster's Rs 1,000 fixed deposit initiative revives struggling school in Belagavi

ATHANI (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): In an inspiring attempt to counter the steady decline in student enrolment, Siddamalla Khot, the headmaster of a Kannada government school in Adahallatti village (Hipparagi Tota), Athani taluk in Belagavi district, has introduced a unique initiative.

Out of his pocket, he is offering a fixed deposit of Rs 1,000 for each new student enrolling in the school. The deposit, made in the student’s name, will mature after 18 years, serving as a small but valuable incentive for parents to enroll their children in government school.

Over the past few years, numerous government schools in rural areas have faced closures due to dwindling student numbers. Economic difficulties, demographic changes, and increasing competition from private institutions have exacerbated the problem. The Kannada government school where Khot serves has also suffered a similar fate.

Set up in 2005, this school is located along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and once had a thriving student population. Until 2015, the school accommodated 60 to 70 students from Classes 1 to 7. However, in recent years, enrollment dropped significantly due to a teacher shortage and inadequate infrastructure. By last year, only 18 students remained, pushing the school to the brink of closure.

A mission to revive the school

Khot, who became the school’s headmaster in July 2023, has taken proactive measures to attract students and restore the school’s reputation. He has implemented various educational programmes to engage the community and encourage parents to send their children to school.

One of his key initiatives is a monthly quiz competition for primary and high school students in the town, where winners receive prizes. Additionally, he has launched training workshops for the youth in the village, helping them prepare for competitive examinations.

In the summer months, Khot personally conducts special classes for his students, ensuring that their learning continues beyond the regular academic calendar. With the help of donors, he and the school staff have been working tirelessly to improve the school’s facilities and enhance the overall learning environment.