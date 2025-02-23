Headmaster's Rs 1,000 fixed deposit initiative revives struggling school in Belagavi

ATHANI (BELAGAVI DISTRICT): In an inspiring attempt to counter the steady decline in student enrolment, Siddamalla Khot, the headmaster of a Kannada government school in Adahallatti village (Hipparagi Tota), Athani taluk in Belagavi district, has introduced a unique initiative.
Out of his pocket, he is offering a fixed deposit of Rs 1,000 for each new student enrolling in the school. The deposit, made in the student’s name, will mature after 18 years, serving as a small but valuable incentive for parents to enroll their children in government school.
Over the past few years, numerous government schools in rural areas have faced closures due to dwindling student numbers. Economic difficulties, demographic changes, and increasing competition from private institutions have exacerbated the problem. The Kannada government school where Khot serves has also suffered a similar fate.
Set up in 2005, this school is located along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border and once had a thriving student population. Until 2015, the school accommodated 60 to 70 students from Classes 1 to 7. However, in recent years, enrollment dropped significantly due to a teacher shortage and inadequate infrastructure. By last year, only 18 students remained, pushing the school to the brink of closure.
A mission to revive the school
Khot, who became the school’s headmaster in July 2023, has taken proactive measures to attract students and restore the school’s reputation. He has implemented various educational programmes to engage the community and encourage parents to send their children to school.
One of his key initiatives is a monthly quiz competition for primary and high school students in the town, where winners receive prizes. Additionally, he has launched training workshops for the youth in the village, helping them prepare for competitive examinations.
In the summer months, Khot personally conducts special classes for his students, ensuring that their learning continues beyond the regular academic calendar. With the help of donors, he and the school staff have been working tirelessly to improve the school’s facilities and enhance the overall learning environment.
Khot introduced the Fixed Deposit scheme last year. “Last year, we had only two students in Class 1. This year, nine children enrolled on the very first day of the school reopening. The deposit is just a small effort on my part, but the real transformation is happening because parents and students are appreciating our educational initiatives,” Khot told The New Sunday Express.
Growing enrolment and community support
Khot’s efforts and his dedicated team are beginning to yield results. The school’s enrolment is steadily rising, thanks to a well-organised admission campaign. “All our teachers are actively involved in the campaign. Many parents have reached out for admissions, and I am confident that our student count will exceed 40 by the end of this week,” Khot said with optimism.
Despite the positive progress, the school still faces infrastructure challenges. It lacks an enclosure wall, making it vulnerable to external disturbances. Additionally, parents have requested the installation of a drinking water filtration system to ensure clean and safe water. Khot emphasises that his initiative is not just about financial incentives but about building a strong academic foundation for students. “We are making the best use of the resources available to us, and our students are responding positively. The fixed deposit is just a small incentive to encourage parents to trust government schools,” he said.
The revival of this Kannada government school under Khot’s leadership serves as a model for similar institutions struggling with low enrolment. His dedication demonstrates that even with limited resources, creative initiatives, and community involvement can breathe new life into government schools.
By combining innovative incentives with quality education, Khot is not only ensuring the survival of his school but also instilling confidence among parents in the public education system. His work stands as a testament to the power of a committed educator in transforming the future of rural education.