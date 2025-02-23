Spinal deformity treatment now under AbARK scheme in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a significant step towards inclusive healthcare, the Karnataka health department has included surgical treatment for spinal deformities such as scoliosis, kyphosis and lordosis under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health package. These conditions commonly affect children and teenagers and severely impact their daily activities and quality of life.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao shared a post on X, stating, “Spinal deformities treatment is now included under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Scheme. We are continuously striving to address any health issues that may arise in children with utmost seriousness, ensuring they too have the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.”

According to the government order, Karnataka has approved the inclusion of spinal deformity treatment under the Unspecified Surgical Package of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AbARK) scheme.

This decision follows a request from the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) to cover spinal deformities in children, as existing programmes like the National Health Mission’s Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (NHM-RBSK) did not provide treatment options.

A total of 1,658 treatment procedures, including 36 surgical methods, have been sanctioned under the scheme without additional financial liability. The move aims to ensure better healthcare access for children with spinal deformities across the state.

Each surgery must be recommended by an expert physician committee, with a treatment cost of Rs 1.5 lakh per procedure. Government hospitals will receive 75% of the approved package rate.

Both government and private hospitals must follow registration guidelines to ensure high-quality treatment. The estimated cost must be reasonable and covered within the budget grant. Any modifications to the package require government approval, the order stated.