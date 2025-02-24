50 per cent infertility cases linked to male factors: Doctors

BENGALURU: “Recent studies suggest that 40-50% of infertility cases are linked to male factors. Over the last decade, we have witnessed a steady rise, particularly among younger men,” said Dr Praveen Joshi, Organising Chairman, Comprehensive Infertility Conclave (CIC) 2025.

He was speaking at CIC 2025, organised by Global Healthcare Academy, held here on Sunday, where experts emphasised the need for early diagnosis and comprehensive fertility care, as infertility is becoming a growing concern among couples in India. They laid stress on early diagnosis and comprehensive fertility care.

On the increasing and worrying trend of infertility in urban areas, Dr Joshi said, “Contributing factors for male infertility include low sperm count, poor motility, hormonal imbalances and genetic conditions. Lifestyle habits like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity and prolonged exposure to heat and radiation are also contributing to the rise in male infertility.”