50 per cent infertility cases linked to male factors: Doctors

BENGALURU: “Recent studies suggest that 40-50% of infertility cases are linked to male factors. Over the last decade, we have witnessed a steady rise, particularly among younger men,” said Dr Praveen Joshi, Organising Chairman, Comprehensive Infertility Conclave (CIC) 2025.
He was speaking at CIC 2025, organised by Global Healthcare Academy, held here on Sunday, where experts emphasised the need for early diagnosis and comprehensive fertility care, as infertility is becoming a growing concern among couples in India. They laid stress on early diagnosis and comprehensive fertility care.
On the increasing and worrying trend of infertility in urban areas, Dr Joshi said, “Contributing factors for male infertility include low sperm count, poor motility, hormonal imbalances and genetic conditions. Lifestyle habits like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity and prolonged exposure to heat and radiation are also contributing to the rise in male infertility.”
Additionally, rising pollution levels in cities like Bengaluru have been linked to declining sperm health, Dr Praveen said.
Addressing female infertility, the organising secretary of CIC 2025, Dr Meghana Nyapathi said, “According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) (2019-20), infertility affects about 18.7 of every 1,000 married women aged 15–49 who have been married for at least five years.
Some regions, like Goa, Lakshadweep and Chhattisgarh, have even higher rates. In Karnataka, the District Level Household and Facility Survey (DLHS) showed that around 5.9% of ever-married women face infertility issues, with slightly higher numbers in rural areas (6.1%) than in urban pockets (5.5%).”
“These differences highlight the urgent need to improve reproductive healthcare for women across different regions. Despite advancements in reproductive medicine, infertility remains a stigmatised and underdiagnosed issue, particularly among men,” said Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, emphasising the importance of breaking societal taboos surrounding infertility.