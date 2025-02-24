Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill submitted to Speaker, to be tabled in Budget Session

BENGALURU: The review report of the Greater Bangalore Administration (GBA) Bill, which will give a new shape to the administration of the capital by further increasing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area and creating seven new corporations, was officially submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly today, raising expectations for the bill to be introduced in the session.
The report regarding the Greater Bangalore Bill was submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader under the leadership of the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Joint Review Committee Rizwan Arshad at the Vidhan Soudha on Monday.
On this occasion, committee members S.T. Somashekhar, A.C. Srinivas and others were present. The review committee has already collected the opinions of the city MLAs. In addition, last week, it conducted an exercise to collect suggestions and suggestions from citizens from eight of the corporations.
After submitting the report containing the recommendations to the Speaker, it is likely to introduce the revised bill in the Legislative Assembly session starting on March 3.
Although the opposition has raised objections to this, there is a possibility that the next decision will be taken based on the nature of the discussion. When the Bill was introduced in the legislature last year, the Speaker had formed a committee to examine the pros and cons of the bill and submit a report after facing strong opposition from the opposition.
The committee is headed by ruling party MLA Rizwan Arshad, and several rounds of meetings have already been held and recommendations have been prepared to include some elements in the bill. These recommendations are said to include a further expansion of the current BBMP area. The Electronic City area, which is an important centre of the tech corridor, Kumbalagodu Town Municipality and some parts adjacent to the corporation boundary are being included.
It has been said by all parties that a single mayor and commissioner cannot govern the current BBMP. Based on this, the Congress government is planning to create small corporations and perform major surgery on the administration.
As mentioned in the Bill that has already been tabled, there is a rule not to exceed a maximum of 10 municipalities and 400 wards. If new areas are added and the scope expands further, more wards will have to be created to allocate to seven municipalities. For this, new elements will have to be added in the bill, informed a committee member.