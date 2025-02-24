Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill submitted to Speaker, to be tabled in Budget Session

BENGALURU: The review report of the Greater Bangalore Administration (GBA) Bill, which will give a new shape to the administration of the capital by further increasing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area and creating seven new corporations, was officially submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly today, raising expectations for the bill to be introduced in the session.

The report regarding the Greater Bangalore Bill was submitted to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader under the leadership of the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Joint Review Committee Rizwan Arshad at the Vidhan Soudha on Monday.

On this occasion, committee members S.T. Somashekhar, A.C. Srinivas and others were present. The review committee has already collected the opinions of the city MLAs. In addition, last week, it conducted an exercise to collect suggestions and suggestions from citizens from eight of the corporations.

After submitting the report containing the recommendations to the Speaker, it is likely to introduce the revised bill in the Legislative Assembly session starting on March 3.

Although the opposition has raised objections to this, there is a possibility that the next decision will be taken based on the nature of the discussion. When the Bill was introduced in the legislature last year, the Speaker had formed a committee to examine the pros and cons of the bill and submit a report after facing strong opposition from the opposition.