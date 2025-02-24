Snap From The Past: A Look at Indiranagar's Street Vintage Camera Seller

Amid the lively streets of Indiranagar, a middle-aged man sits on one of the pavements, sharing his life’s love with every passerby. This is Azmad ‘bhaiyya’, who sells his lifetime collection of vintage cameras sitting on 100 ft Road. In an era where digital photography dominates, Azmad believes there is an irreplaceable charm in old cameras. “Digital cameras are everywhere,” he says, “But these vintage cameras – you won’t find them anymore. Even if you go back in time, these are rare.”

Azmad’s journey started in Dubai, where he bought his first camera. His passion quickly grew and he began collecting more, keeping them in his house with dreams of being a collector. But, when the lockdown disrupted his life, he made a decision – he would sell his collection. What started as a hobby turned into an 18-year-long journey of sourcing and curating, followed by selling vintage cameras to passionate buyers.

Sourcing these cameras is no easy task. Unlike modern gadgets that can be ordered online, he travels to remote villages, searching for hidden treasures. “It’s very hard to find cameras. Sometimes I go to a village and come back empty-handed. Other times, I find two or three cameras,” he shares. He notes that Mumbai was once a hotspot but as the years passed, stock went down. Now, he relies on his village contacts who help him locate and acquire cameras.