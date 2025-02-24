Untitled Feb 23, 2025 09:03 pm

KM Chaitanya, film director

Remaking an acclaimed film is complex. It isn’t just adapting from Malayalam to Hindi but about finding parallels to the language, caste, religion and other nuances in the original. A project like this is fraught with comparisons which may be the reason for so much criticism. That aside, feminism is an important need in today’s society. There is nothing called ‘toxic feminism’. Patriarchy has been around for centuries and needs to be dismantled. Even if it means taking a little extra tilt towards the liberation of women, gender equality must be established.