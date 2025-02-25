BESCOM digs up roads, Horamavu residents forced to rely on water tankers

BENGALURU: Terming Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials as negligent, as they have dug for roads for cable purposes and damaged the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) drinking water pipes in Prakruthi Township, Balaji Layout and other areas of Horamavu ward, the residents say they are forced to depend on private water tankers as every time valve man turns the supply on, the water gushes out from the damaged pipes and gets wasted.

The lines are then switched off for repairs. This ongoing situation has resulted in hundreds of residents living at the mercy of the water tanker mafia.

A resident from Prakruthi Township in Horamavu-Agara said, “Due to the force of the water, the roads have been damaged in the entire ward and neither BWSSB, BESCOM nor BBMP is bothered to fix the issue. The residents and motorists have to suffer due to negligence.” Another resident stated that, at least in six different places on Horamavu-Agara Road, the BWSSB lines have been damaged.