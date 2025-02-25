Conservation reserve tag for Hesaraghatta grassland

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday issued a gazette notification declaring Hesaraghatta grassland region spread across 5678.32 acres in Yelahanka taluk as Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve.

The orders and notification have been issued following the cabinet meeting decision that was taken on January 30, to declare the grassland located in north Bengaluru as a conservation reserve. The proposal was a long pending demand from conservationists, experts, forest and animal husbandry department, which was also approved in the state board for wildlife during the 18th meeting held on October 7, 2024, with the chief minister being their chairperson.

It has been declared under Section 36(A) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 with the aim to create a conservation reserve for endangered wildlife species in the area.

“Even though the cabinet had cleared it, declaration of the region was essential with a proper government order for protecting the area. There have been instances in the past where Hesaraghatta has fallen prey to political turmoil and show of strength. The area has been proposed many a time for creation of residential and commercial complexes. Until recently, the area was also eyed for creating high rise structures. With land prices sky rocketing, forest lands being encroached and court cases only rising, this declaration comes as a relief,” said a forest department official.

The habitat is home to smaller and lesser know flora and fauna species that are important for maintaining the soil conditions. “This area is a large carbon sink for Bengaluru City and can be a powerful tool to mitigate climate change and counter the rapid urbanisation of Bengaluru. The landscape surrounding the lake bed is the last remaining grassland habitat in Bengaluru and supports unique biodiversity,” the notification read.