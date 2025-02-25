Huge relief in store for those changing Metro, rail at Kengeri

BENGALURU: Work on the second entry at the Kengeri railway station is proceeding at a rapid pace to meet a May launch date. Commuters who walk between the Metro and railway stations along the Railway Colony side by trespassing on the trolley path can in future take a legal pathway. The longish 1.5 km now taken to enter the main entry gate by those who use cabs or heavy vehicles to reach the station can be reduced to just 500 metres through this entry, said railway officials.

The bustling station, used by those who want to enter Bengaluru from Mysuru and in the reverse direction, is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme at nearly Rs 20 crore. An average of 20,000 passengers use it daily with 58 trains (both ways) stopping here daily. The Chamundi Express, Malgudi Express, Vishwamanava Express, Mysuru to Bengaluru MEMU pair (66553/66554) and the Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express are among the major trains that stop here.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division, Krishna Chaitanya, told TNIE, “The station is categorised as a Non Suburban Group-3 station. Every day, we have ticket reservations of Rs 1.44 lakh and sell unreserved tickets of Rs 4.21 lakh at the station. The opening of the second entry will ensure seamless pedestrian connectivity for those interchanging between the Metro and rail stations.”

The approach road through the Railway Colony for the second entry to Metro is being built. “This will ensure the public no longer use the trolley path risking themselves,” he said.

A dedicated waiting hall, ramp to assist people with disabilities, 1,600 sqm of parking space for two-wheelers and 1,800 sqm of parking space for four-wheelers and a cafetaria are among the facilities coming up here. “Up to 60% of the work has been completed,” Chaitanya added.

People eagerly await the opening. Among them is final year BTech student, Sripad Ullas. “Not just me, many students who visit Hyderabad or Mysuru use the Metro and railway stations and they will benefit. Now, we take a 700-metre walk which is unauthorised. The bigger beneficiaries will be those using cabs as they take a longish detour via Kengeri Upanagar to reach the station through the main entry now as the narrow, approach road does not allow access to the second entry,” he explained.