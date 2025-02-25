The MTR Story - 100 years of spice and smiles!

For Maiya, documenting MTR’s journey was always on the checklist. Amidst the rush of running the business, she noticed how the stories of customers and family members were never captured. The journey of bringing the book to life was met with several challenges, including the pandemic, and it took off seriously only when she met Chabbi, who for the past 2.5 years, grasped layers of the restaurant, bringing history to life with her experience in the food industry.

The content of the book was a surprise ingredient for Maiya as well. “I had never heard some of the stories. As we worked on the book, I felt like I was travelling back in time, discovering things: the significance of the silver kettles, and mugs, and the incredible journeys my uncle took. One of the most interesting things was how the thaali was introduced in 1998,” explains Maiya. Talking further about the book, she notes one of the characteristic elements of the chain: the open walk-through kitchen. “Even today, it’s rare to find a setup where customers can watch their food being prepared. It was a bold move back then, and it remains so,” says Maiya reminiscing countless small traditions that have shaped MTR. “Back in the day, we had something called a ‘Tiffin Party’ where people enjoyed our dishes in their cars,” she says. Incidentally, the launch programme over the weekend bears the same name.

With this book, Maiya hopes readers will see the constant effort that goes into running a 100-year-old establishment. “It doesn’t run like clockwork; it’s the everyday efforts that have brought us here, and will carry us forward for many more years to come,” she signs off.