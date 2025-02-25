Yearning in Verse: Working Through The Pangs of Separation

Some of the best classical love poetry in Indian history in pretty much all our languages, be it Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit, Odia and others, are about missing the person you love when you are away from them. More modern poetry such as ghazals are also pretty much all about love and lovers being away from each other – yearning for each other, sulking and pining in their lonesome ways, feeling the pangs of separation. The actual union and joy of lovers itself is but a small part of the canon of love poetry. It is as if we feel the need to express and experience love more when away and missing the object of our affection. The challenge is not when we are missing the person we love when we are away from them, but when we suddenly find ourselves not actively missing them. After years of loving each other, when we find we are quite ok being by ourselves and not feeling feelings of active separation, it can be a little jarring.

Does it mean that you are now so settled and comfortable with each other that you feel like you are carrying each other with you wherever you go, that you don’t really feel like you are apart? Does it mean that you are not as much in love anymore, that the attraction has waned from before, or more, that you might be open to meeting other people or falling in love with others?