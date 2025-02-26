BJP to protest against metro fare hike, BBMP polls, tunnel road in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP will soon hit the streets across the city to corner the Congress-led state government over various issues.

Party leaders and workers will stage protests in every Assembly constituency in the city urging the government to roll back the Metro fare hike, conduct the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, drop the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and set right issues related to the e-khata, said state BJP president BY Vijayendra.

After a meeting with all BJP MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bengaluru to discuss the course of action, Vijayendra said, “The recent hike in Metro fares should be rolled back. There is a lot of discussion around e-khata. It has caused inconvenience to a lot of people. Under the pretext of Greater Bengaluru Bill, the Congress-led state government is planning to postpone the BBMP elections. The bill has to be dropped and elections to the BBMP must be held immediately.”

The government has failed to fill potholes in the city, but is planning on taking up big-ticket projects like the tunnel road project, he said, adding that the project is unscientific and it should be dropped. “Instead of discussing and taking measures to reduce the traffic congestion in the city, such as by adding additional coaches to Metro trains, the government is looking at tunnel roads,” he said.

Vijayendra said all BJP legislators and leaders will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the finance minister, on Friday and urge him to release more grants for the development of the city.