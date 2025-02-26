Candelight Concerts returns to Bengaluru with cosy classical music

Remember the scene from the film Tangled in which Rapunzel and Flynn were surrounded by thousands of flying lanterns, looking into each other’s eyes? Who hasn’t wished to be there at least once, amidst those beautiful lights, especially with a close friend or someone they love? Now, one can experience something similar in Bengaluru with Candlelight Concerts, happening at PVR Superplex, Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road.

A partnership between Live Your City and PVR INOX, Candlelight Concerts are designed to democratise access to classical music, allowing viewers to indulge in a delight for their eyes and ears – illuminated by thousands of candles, you can sit amidst the warm glow, and enjoy enchanting live music. “A candlelit setting feels more personal and magical, creating a deep connection with the audience. The atmosphere enhances the music’s emotional impact. The advantage is a closer bond with the audience, making the performance more heartfelt. Once the audience starts swaying gently to the music, completely immersed, it serves as a powerful reminder of how music connects us all,” says Raj Tamhankar, the pianist.

Breaking away from the regular concert hall, the candlelight concert series takes the audience into a cosy movie theatre. Popular globally as well, the team regularly takes trips around the world, performing at unique venues in each country, from English cathedrals, historic Finnish theatres, and a public square in Melbourne to a cosy cabin in the Italian Alps. Deepa Bajaj, country manager for Live Your City, India, explains, “When choosing the venue for the concerts, we take into account different criteria: its history, ambience, what it represents for the city, and its location so that it is accessible to all, as well as more technical characteristics such as the acoustics of the room and the lighting. Our venues stand out in their historic nature or singular character, from modern rooftops with great views to iconic cathedrals and palaces.”

Potential audiences can look forward to a symphonic musical experience from top-notch musicians performing classical renditions of legendary composers like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. The concert also pays tribute to popular music icons like Queen and Abba to contemporary artistes like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, alongside Indian legends like R D Burman, AR Rahman and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

(The concert will be held at PVR Superplex, Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road, on March 16. Tickets are priced at `1,399 onwards)