Constable takes a nap on duty, Karnataka HC quashes suspension order

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed the order of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) suspending a constable for sleeping while on duty.

The corporation initiated action after a video of the constable sleeping while on duty went viral on social media.

“The petitioner is entitled to all consequential benefits, including continuity of service and salary for the period he was placed under suspension,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while allowing a petition filed by Chandrashekar, KST constable, KKRTC, Kukanoor Depot, Koppal Division, questioning the order suspending him from service on July 1, 2024.

“No fault can be found with the petitioner sleeping during duty hours in this case. If the petitioner had slept while on duty, when his duty was restricted to a single shift, it would undoubtedly become misconduct. In this case, the petitioner is made to overwork in two shifts of 16 hours for 60 days without a break.