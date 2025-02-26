Don’t need mega projects to decongest Bengaluru: Experts

BENGALURU: Bengaluru does not need mega projects like the tunnel road, flyover or underpass to decongest it. Small projects with coordination from citizens, local communities and government agencies is the key, said Prof Ashish Verma, Sustainable Transportation Lab (STL), Department of Civil Engineering, IISc.

He said a case study conducted in Malleswaram--understanding traffic problems and come out with solutions involving citizens, students and non- government bodies-- helped improved mobility in the area. Such studies and projects should be done in all areas. Presently, cycle day is observed in some localities and cycle lanes are limited to CBD areas. This should be scaled up across the city. Urban infrastructure should be planned keeping public health in mind.

This comes a few days after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar said, “Even if Gods descend, they cannot fix the city. The situation is bad,” while pitching for the tunnel road project.

Verma was speaking to TNIE at the sidelines of the meeting and panel discussion on Green Urban Mobility Innovation Living Lab, organised by Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and IISc Sustainable Transport Lab on Tuesday. During the event the GIZ handed over its works to Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, for continuation.

Also present on the occasion, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Professor and Chair, Isaac Centre for Public Health, IISc, said healthy choices should be made easy for people. Structural changes in the city infrastructure are needed for people to address their physical and dietary challenges.

Verma said it can be replicated in other Tier 2 and 3 cities of the state including Mysuru and Hubballi- Dharward. Talks are on with other Indian cities- Pune, Indore, and north east India to take up projects.