HAL, BEML sign agreement for collaboration in learning, development in Bengaluru

Through this collaboration, HMA will provide induction training, management courses, specialized workshops, and certifications in areas like Six Sigma, Quality, Reliability, Data Analytics, and Industry 4.0.
BENGALURU: To collaborate on leadership and technical training programmes aimed at skill development and professional excellence, Hindustan Aeronautical Limited and Bharat Earth Movers Limited signed an MoU on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by the Executive Director, of HAL Management Academy (HMA), Dr Srikantha Sharma and the Head (of Talent Management), BEML, Monideepa Roy in the presence of Director HR, HAL, A B Pradhan, Director HR, BEML, Debi Prasad Satpathy, and senior management representatives from both organisations.

“Under this strategic collaboration, HMA will design and deliver induction training, middle and senior management training, specialized workshops, and certification programs in key areas such as Six Sigma, Quality, Reliability, Data Analytics, and Industry 4.0. The partnership will also facilitate industrial visits, knowledge-sharing sessions, joint conferences, internships, and project-based learning opportunities for BEML professionals,” stated a HAL release. Pradhan emphasised the importance of continuous learning and capability building in the defence and heavy engineering sectors.

Satpathy highlighted the significance of this collaboration in enhancing technical expertise and managerial leadership within BEML. This MoU marks a significant step towards fostering industry-academia collaboration, strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, and equipping professionals with knowledge and skills, he added.

