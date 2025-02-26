Karnataka government urged to give priority to child protection in budget

BENGALURU: The Child Rights Trust has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to prioritise child protection in the 2025-26 state budget. The trust has highlighted key concerns, including internet safety, mental health support in schools, rising child pregnancies, child marriage prevention, and better facilities for children with disabilities.

In the letter, Director of the Child Rights Trust, Nagasimha G Rao, emphasised that children’s welfare must be a central focus of Karnataka’s 2025-26 budget, aligning with the National Child Policy 2013, which recognises children as national assets.

The trust highlighted that as children are spending increasing time online, they are at greater risk of cyber threats, addiction, and exposure to harmful content, and pointed out that while some countries have introduced strict regulations on children’s internet usage, Karnataka has yet to take concrete steps. The trust has urged the CM to direct education, health, and police departments to work together on awareness programs, digital literacy initiatives to protect children from online dangers.