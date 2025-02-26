Rowdy, three aides held for setting ex’s cars afire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The CCB police have detained a rowdy-sheeter, and three of his accomplices, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend’s father and also setting two cars and a scooter belonging to her family on fire.

The accused have been identified as Rahul (26), a rowdy sheeter involved in 18 cases, and Muniraju (30), Praveen (27), and Williams (28), all residents of Hanumanth Nagar. Rahul had been in a relationship with the woman for nine years.

However, she distanced herself from him and started ignoring him. Enraged by this, Rahul and his associates went to the woman’s house in the Chennammana Kere Achukattu police station limits on Saturday night and assaulted her father and set fire to a car and a two-wheeler parked there.

Later, they went to another residence of the woman in an apartment complex under the Subramanyapura police station limits, threatened the security guard, and set another car belonging to her on fire.

Two cases were registered in connection with these incidents.