Shivaratri - The Day of The Lord
As the first rays of light began to fill the sky like stars, the Gunas gathered around Kailasha. The Lord was seated, a sight, as it is often said, for the gods. His eyes were closed, as his faithful Nandi stood looking at him. They stood with hands folded – saints, armies, and celestial beings. It was Shivaratri after all, the Day of The Lord.
In what seemed like an eternity (or perhaps it was merely a moment), the lord opened his eyes. A smile appeared on his face, seeing the people in front of him. He raised his arm in blessing and the most benevolent smile appeared on his face. To Shiva’s right, stood Narada. Over yugas, Narada had briefed the gods on the happenings of the world. Human beings try to emulate Narada’s work by using talk-show hosts and standup comedians – but they’re honestly no match for Narada’s expertise. Shiva smiles at Narada, ‘How are things on my favourite planet, Narada?’
Usually, Narada began with a phrase he had made popular across the three worlds – ‘Narayan, Narayan’. But seeing all the Gods themselves present on the occasion, he cleared his throat and began – ‘Har Har Mahadev! Things on Earth have been reasonably stable, dear lord. There are a few things that the people are grappling with’. The lord closed his eyes for a few moments. ‘But’, Narada quickly quipped, ‘But there are many reasons to celebrate, my lord! After 144 years, humans have been thronging to the Mahakumbh Mela in gigantic numbers’. This brought a smile to the lord.
Pleased, Narada continued. ‘It seems like a lot more people have become devotees now, Mahadev. Even politicians!’ Shiva raised his eyebrows in surprise. Politicians were something only humans had to endure. There were no politicians in heaven. There was politics, occasionally, but no politicians. ‘Businessmen, actors – everybody seems to have found a new path in life. There’s even an IIT Baba’. The Lord smiled in amusement. The guy had given up his entire life and chosen sanyasa – but people were still associating him with his college! After a moment, The Lord asked, ‘Have they cleaned the Ganga?’ A silence fell over the crowd.
Chitragupta stepped up from the second row, his accounts ready in his hands. ‘The reports are conflicting, Mahadev. A report published in another country says the water is not fit for human consumption. But another report says that the water has self-cleaning properties’. The Lord closed his eyes for a moment and then turned around. He was the origin source of the divine Ganga – pure and pristine – the foundation of all life for his devotees. ‘Perhaps humans are incapable of doing such a thing, dear lord. They are struggling with a large population, and despite best efforts –it seems to be failing. Couldn’t the lord clear it up with one snap of his finger?’ Shiva smiles. ‘I am afraid that is something they have to do themselves, Narada’.
A calming silence prevails. ‘Is there anything else, Narada?’ Shiva asks, his voice deep as a tranquil ocean. Narada ponders for a while. There was the issue of standup comedians getting jailed for silly jokes. But Narada decides against troubling the lord with such trivial matters. ‘All else is good in your land, Mahadev’. Shiva smiles and blesses the August gathering. He closes his eyes and returns to his meditative trance. The Gunas and celestial beings bow down their heads and quietly leave. A silence resumes as the world dissolves into an eternal silence, signalling the coming of Maha Shivaratri.
