Shivaratri - The Day of The Lord

As the first rays of light began to fill the sky like stars, the Gunas gathered around Kailasha. The Lord was seated, a sight, as it is often said, for the gods. His eyes were closed, as his faithful Nandi stood looking at him. They stood with hands folded – saints, armies, and celestial beings. It was Shivaratri after all, the Day of The Lord.

In what seemed like an eternity (or perhaps it was merely a moment), the lord opened his eyes. A smile appeared on his face, seeing the people in front of him. He raised his arm in blessing and the most benevolent smile appeared on his face. To Shiva’s right, stood Narada. Over yugas, Narada had briefed the gods on the happenings of the world. Human beings try to emulate Narada’s work by using talk-show hosts and standup comedians – but they’re honestly no match for Narada’s expertise. Shiva smiles at Narada, ‘How are things on my favourite planet, Narada?’

Usually, Narada began with a phrase he had made popular across the three worlds – ‘Narayan, Narayan’. But seeing all the Gods themselves present on the occasion, he cleared his throat and began – ‘Har Har Mahadev! Things on Earth have been reasonably stable, dear lord. There are a few things that the people are grappling with’. The lord closed his eyes for a few moments. ‘But’, Narada quickly quipped, ‘But there are many reasons to celebrate, my lord! After 144 years, humans have been thronging to the Mahakumbh Mela in gigantic numbers’. This brought a smile to the lord.