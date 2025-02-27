Bengaluru club suspends member for objecting to smoking

BENGALURU: In what appears to be a flagrant violation of the Karnataka Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Health of Non-smokers Act, 2001, Indian Gymkhana Club, established in 1932, has turned into a free-for-all smoking haven.

The club on Wheeler Road, meant for recreational activities and social interaction, has now become a hazy battleground where non-smokers struggle for their fundamental right to breathe clean air.

Gul Mohammed Akbar, a member of the club, marathoner and race director of marathons, was recently suspended for raising his voice against smoking.

A few members told TNIE that the club has no designated smoking zones. “Every table has a cigarette ashtray! Is this not a clear invitation, even an outright endorsement of smoking?” one of them said.

With no restrictions or physical barriers in place, cigarette smoke wafts into family sections, causing inconvenience to women and children. A woman member said, “My children and I are forced to endure this hardship. Cigarette smoke seeps into every corner and there is no escape!”

Smokers are seen lighting up cigarettes near the kitchen, close to highly combustible material such as gas cylinders and oil. Some even display a devil-may-care attitude by throwing half-smoked cigarettes on the floor, leaving the area vulnerable to fire hazards. Shockingly, there are no fire extinguishers in the club or no safety warnings.

Club president Venkateshappa said, “We have done all that needs to be done. I invite you to the club and you can see for yourself. We have displayed no-smoking boards and even set up an AC non-smokers’ room.’’

But some non-smokers said, “At Indian Gymkhana Club, the only thing clearer than the health hazards is the administration’s complete disregard for law.’’