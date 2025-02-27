Circular Rail Survey stalls as owners refuse to give up land in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Railway officials from South Western Railway, conducting survey work for the Rs 23,000-crore Circular Railway network around Bengaluru are encountering stiff opposition from landowners. This resistance is significantly delaying the Final Location Survey (FLS), forcing officials to revisit the same location repeatedly, said railway officials.

The FLS involves narrowing down the exact locations of a project with a detailed break up of the total area required for the project and the number of properties that need to be acquired. It gives the alignment, the latitude and longitudes of any specific location and the grade.

Presently, the FLS and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) have been completed for only one out of seven corridors of this 287-km project, aimed at decongesting Bengaluru rail traffic. When it was submitted to the Railway Board for approval recently, it returned the file and asked the Division to first complete the survey for all the corridors.