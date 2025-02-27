Preserving Emotions

Some memories are forever etched in our minds; people closest to us, with the emotions connected to them, make us want to go back and relive every moment. We are reminded of them in unique ways: maybe a song, a particular fragrance, or a favourite food. But what about preserving memories in jewellery?

From breastmilk to a strand of a baby’s hair, nails, umbilical cord, or even the ashes of a lost child, three women jewellers in Bengaluru create DNA jewellery, transforming treasured memories into emotional tokens. These pieces carry profound meaning, and act as souvenirs for one’s intimate moments. “It’s a deeply emotional keepsake that captures the essence of a mother’s breastfeeding journey. Each piece tells a story of love, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. It serves as a constant reminder of those precious moments – nursing a newborn, bonding through skin-to-skin contact, and embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood,” says Varshita DH, founder of Momma’s Precious Gift. “Every mom has a different and unique story which they want to keep in memory forever,” adds Namitha Naveen, the founder of Milky Memories.

The process of turning breastmilk into jewellery is meticulous. After the milk is collected, it is carefully preserved. Hygiene plays a crucial role in the process, as each product is at a risk of spoilage. To prevent this, the moisture of the milk is removed, and the latter is combined with resin to create a solid and durable material, ensuring it remains intact for years to come. The mixture is then moulded into desired jewellery: rings, pendants, lockets, and bracelets are finally polished and finished with protective coatings. Additional details like engraving the baby’s name, birth details, or embellishments can be further added.