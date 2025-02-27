White-topping work hits businesses on Bengaluru's Commercial Street

BENGALURU: Main Guard Cross Road, a crucial link between Bowring Hospital Road and Infantry Road in Shivajinagar, has become a major headache for traders and motorists due to the slow progress of white-topping work by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP’s). The public has complained that work is dragging on at snail’s pace, inconveniencing them.

Traders along the stretch, which also connects Commercial Street and other busy roads, say the dust and rising temperature have further deterred customers from visiting the area.

“Parking is not allowed due to the ongoing white topping work, and increased traffic congestion is making matters worse. Vehicles that were supposed to be diverted to Cubbon Road are also entering Main Guard Cross Road to reach Wheeler Road, Banaswadi and other areas. This has led to a dip in customer footfall,” said a shopkeeper at Safina Plaza.

Echoing this, Mayank Rohatgi from Commercial Street Association stated that there is a 20 per cent dip in business, compared to the normal season. “Customers are worried about getting stuck in traffic, and many decide at the last minute to shop elsewhere instead of coming to Commercial Street,” said Rohatgi.

To ensure regular customers and staff are not inconvenienced, a popular jewellery store on the stretch has made alternative arrangements.

“For the benefit of customers, alternative route maps have been shared via WhatsApp. We pick up customers and bring them to the shop and offer refreshments. This is done to ensure they are not inconvenienced,” said a staffer at the jewellery store.