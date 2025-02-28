Book, lit fair will be held in Vidhana Soudha every year: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that literature and reading books makes a person more humane and thus everyone should inculcate the habit of reading.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Pustaka Mela’ (book fair) organised for the first time at Vidhana Soudha, on Thursday, he said, “A festival for readers, literature lovers should make good use of this opportunity.

We plan to conduct a literature and book festival every year in Vidhana Soudha. Children should be encouraged to buy books, which will help them get rid of their mobile phones and be less addicted to digital devices”, he said.

Writers including Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhar Kambara, Damodar Mauzo of Goa, and Muhammad Kunhi of Bolavaru were felicitated. Legislative Assembly speaker UT Khader Fareed, who organised the fair, said, MLAs have the opportunity to purchase books up to Rs 2 lakh from their funds and distribute them to public libraries and schools in their constituencies.

“They should make good use of this. Book will be sold at a discounted price,” he said.