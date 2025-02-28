Builders use ‘black magic’ to stall BBMP action

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, three bamboo trees were cut in Basavanapura, KR Puram, allegedly as part of a tantrik ritual aimed at obstructing BBMP action against unauthorised constructions.

According to residents, builders who received notices from the (BBMP resorted to occult practices in an attempt to counter complaints against them. Silver and copper foil sheets with engraved notes were wrapped around the base of a tree, before they were chopped from the middle.

Residents claim that builders who constructed illegal six-storey structures with over 40 tenements without approvals, are responsible for the act. “In August 2024, 19 buildings in KR Puram sub-division received demolition notices under Section 356 of BBMP Act.

However, some engineers helped owners secure court stays, which were misused to complete and sell these under-construction flats. With mounting pressure from BBMP officials to take action, builders have resorted to superstitious methods like black magic, including chopping bamboo trees,” alleged a Basavanapura resident. The matter was escalated to Mahadevapura BBMP Range Forest Officer Chidanand LB, who confirmed that officials had inspected the site.

The thin silver and copper foil sheets contained inscriptions in Telugu stating, “ The bamboo tree on the opposite side has to be cut.” Additionally, the sheets bore names such as Reddamma, Jyothsna, Naidu and Devaprasad, along with some text in Urdu and Telugu.

“The work appears to have been done in Kalakada Mandala Pileru Assembly, Andhra Pradesh. Some names listed on the sheets belong to people residing in this area. It is now up to the BBMP to investigate and take action against those responsible,” said a resident.