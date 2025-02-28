Conservation important but power demand rising: Bescom

BENGALURU: The demand for power is high, and so is the cost of power generation. But demand is being met and there are no power cuts, barring scheduled maintenance works being taken up, Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Managing Director N Shivashankar said.

Refuting comments by citizens that power cuts are common and power lines are snapping due to increased load, Shivashankar said power cuts are because of technical issues and maintenance work. They are also announced to consumers well in advance.

According to Bescom officials, the city has been recording a rise in demand and touched peak loads on multiple occasions in January and February. The highest demand recorded was at 9.50am on February 26, with the load touching 8472MW. On February 20 and February 7, the peak loads were 8278MW and 8248MW respectively, at 9.58am and 9.51am.

In January too, Bescom saw a rise in demand. The peak load recorded was 8203MW at 11.57am on January 31, followed by 8053MW at 9.47am on January 30 and 7901MW at 10.35am on January 27.

Shivashankar was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of new low-power consumption Brushless Direct Current ceiling fans on Thursday. It is part of the Central government initiative to promote the usage of low power consuming electric appliances. As part of the Distribution Companies capacity-building initiative, in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited, Bescom unveiled energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans in Bengaluru.