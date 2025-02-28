Foreigner assaults CISF personnel, co-pax at KIA, not allowed to fly

BENGALURU: High drama was witnessed at terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday (Feb 26) when an international flyer, holding both Australian and UK passports, created a ruckus in the departure zone. Foils Eliott Blair physically assaulted a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and other passengers, including women, standing in the queue behind him.

Blair was not allowed to fly and an FIR was filed by airport police under multiple sections, including a non-bailable one, an hour later.

Sources said that security checks were going on in the departure zone at 10.20 pm when Blair started yelling at a CISF official subjecting his baggage to checks. “It is not known what triggered him but he suddenly started abusing CISF constable Ramkumar Dalera, who was manning Beat-1.

When other CISF personnel tried to pacify him, he started abusing them too and used unparliamentary words. He also started physically assaulting them and passengers standing behind him in the queue,” said a cop.

Complaint filed

CISF Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar Mishra, filed a complaint against him at BIAL police station for assaulting personnel of the Force.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 131 (assault or criminal force) 132 (deterring public servant from doing his duty using criminal force), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation and 353 (statements conductive to public mischief) of the BNS Act 2023.