IKEA pays over Rs 65L in penalty for various violations

BENGALURU: Swedish furniture giant IKEA India Private Limited has coughed up a whopping Rs 65,93,600 as penalty for unauthorised usage of 4,021 HP (horsepower)-driven machinery for industrial and commercial purposes and selling aerated water, soft drinks and bottled water without valid licenses.

As per BBMP health officials, the firm is running a business and obtained a license from the corporation on May 13, 2022 and renewed it for five years.

However, on January 8, officials inspected and found that the license obtained, did not allow the use of 4,021 HP-driven machinery and was also running aerated water, soft drinks & bottled water business without obtaining a valid license. In this regard, BBMP Dasarahalli Zone issued a notice to the company to pay Rs 65,93,600 for a total of five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

“Although notices were issued to IKEA twice, it had not responded in any way. In this regard, a third notice was issued on February 20. Accordingly, on February 25, IKEA submitted a DD in the name of the Chief Commissioner of BBMP for Rs 65,93,600 to obtain a business license for five years, including the fine amount for three years.

The entire amount that was due to the corporation will be deposited in the BBMP account,” said Zonal Commissioner Girish HC, urging traders to ensure they obtain required permission and licences to run their businesses.