India’s largest cargo terminal opens at KIA

BENGALURU: India’s largest domestic cargo terminal has been launched recently at the Kempegowda International Airport by its operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) along with air cargo major Menzies Aviation.

“This is the largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal (DCT) in terms of designed capacity. This 2,45,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility signifies a major milestone in the airport’s cargo handling capabilities by offering enhanced infrastructure and streamlined processes to meet the growing demands of the domestic market,” said an official release.

Spanning over 7 acres, the DCT features a peak handling capacity of approximately 360,000 metric tonnes, with a potential to expand to 400,000 metric tonnes. “With around 42 truck docks, more than 400 specially designed cargo bins, conveyors aligned with X-ray machines, approximately 30 build-up and breakdown stations, along with real-time data capture using 40 handheld terminals and self-service kiosks for agents, the facility will ensure seamless cargo movement while reducing turnaround times,” it said.

Briefing the media, Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL said, “This is a dedicated domestic cargo facility which is why it is so unique. Air cargo from a domestic perspective has become very important.

Historically, we have less than 20 domestic freighter cargo aircraft in India today which is shockingly low, considering how big the country is and the air cargo market is. There is potential.

Over the course of the next ten years there will be significant domestic air cargo market and we want to create the capacity with a world class infrastructure.”

Anil Kumar, CEO of Menzies Aviation Bengaluru Private Limited, said, “We had a soft launch of the domestic facility in December last year and on February 17, the new terminal was fully operationalised.

The existing cargo terminal which housed both international and domestic cargo will become fully international. It will be going in for a complete refurbishment.” Bengaluru is the third biggest air cargo market after Delhi and Mumbai, he said.