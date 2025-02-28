It’s Priyank versus Pai on Bengaluru infra

BENGALURU: The spat between IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru’s infrastructure is taking a political turn. Kharge questioned Pai for his silence during previous governments. “Your tone, tenor and stance are always quite clear whenever Congress is in power,’’ Kharge hit out at Pai. Many Congress leaders joined in to slam Pai.

Pai had alleged that Kharge was making excuses. “I have constantly promoted Karnataka/Bengaluru for more than 30 years, more than you. You are in power ruling us. You are accountable. What have you done for the last two years to improve the city?’’ he had questioned.

Kharge agreed that the government is accountable. “We have never, and will never, shy away from our responsibility to build a thriving economic powerhouse that drives our nation forward. I hope that one day you will also advocate for the state’s rightful share from the Central government,’’ he said.

National General Secretary of Indian Youth Congress Raksha Ramaiah said Pai’s Rajya Sabha nomination is slipping away, and hence the desperation. Industry Minister MB Patil wanted Pai to give his suggestions to improve Bengaluru.

Pai took all benefits from Bengaluru, and should not comment or criticise for the sake of criticising. He is not ready to move to Hubballi or other cities, Patil said. “Bengaluru is a growing and global city. Traffic congestion is not an issue pertaining only to Bengaluru, but is there in Chennai, London and San Francisco,’’ he said.

Earlier, Pai had criticised the State government for bad roads, uncleared garbage, and lack of footpaths in Bengaluru. “What have you done as our minister to improve our lives? You have not even ensured the city is clean with no potholes and good footpaths! This is not rocket science but regular maintenance work. Please talk to Minister DK Shivakumar to give us at least a clean walkable city! Is this too much to ask?,’’ he had said.

LAND FOR MALL OR METRO? ASKS SURESH KUMAR

Former minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar has written a letter to Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil, urging them not to permit a real estate company to construct a star hotel and mall near Hebbal. The company has reportedly sought 45 acres of KIADB land, which BMRCL had also requested in 2024. In his letter, Suresh Kumar said , “I am writing this letter with displeasure.

Metro trains are helping to reduce Bengaluru traffic to some extent. This is a public service oriented organisation and it is the duty of the government to oblige and give priority to BMRCL. It is not possible for an organisation like BMRCL to get land like this,’’ he said. Suresh Kumar said BMRCL had requested this piece of land from KIADB and was even ready to pay compensation to land owners.