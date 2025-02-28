BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), Bengaluru Unit, is set to host the second edition of the Karnataka State Police Run on March 9 under the banner ‘Namma Police, Namma Hemme’ (Our Police, Our Pride).

The run will witness over 10,000 participants across all age groups competing in two categories—a 10k run for professional runners and a 5k run, open to all. The race will be held across all district headquarters in Karnataka. In Bengaluru, both races will start and end at Vidhana Soudha, passing through the scenic Cubbon Park. Winners will receive cash prizes.

During a curtain-raiser event on Friday evening, Alok Mohan, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), highlighted the event’s role in promoting a greener Bengaluru, a drug-free Karnataka, and cybercrime awareness, while also encouraging senior citizens to stay active.

The event was graced by Joohi Smita Sinha, Chief General Manager of SBI, Bengaluru Circle, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, and other senior officials. Last date for registration for run is March 4.