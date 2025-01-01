Easy, accessible New Year resolutions for all

BENGALURU: I read somewhere that a writer should always provide value to their readers. Unfortunately, my columns are mostly about stray dogs, mosquitoes, showers, and uncles in my society. But every New Year, I like to provide my readers with easy, accessible new years’ resolutions. These resolutions are easy to implement and will not add to all the already mounting pressures in your life.

Do not be perturbed by the mundane. Take the advice given by Adi Shankaracharya in Nirvana Shatakam – Chidananda Roopah Shivoham Shivoham – which loosely translates to ‘I am consciousness and bliss’. Every time your boss gives you trouble, or you’re stuck in traffic – remind yourself that you’re not a software engineer. You are consciousness and bliss. Extend this thought to news around you, the ever-changing dynamics of the world, or the constant emotional highs and lows of life.

Discover new music this year. Most of us have to endure house parties where the entire point of the party is to play your songs next.

Instead of joining that rat race, keep the app ‘Shazam’ ready on your phone. Every time you like a song, Shazam it. In fact, use the entire year as a journey of re-curating your music.

Avoid food delivery apps. We all fell for the traps set for us by the wolves of Wall Street. They got us used to food delivered at quick delivery times and low prices. As we wallowed in our convenience, they sneakily raised the prices, began hiking the delivery fees, and even included surcharges for rains, traffic, Ekadashi and Amavasya. By the time you realise this, newer apps appear in the market. You download that app and use it for a few months, only for the cycle to repeat. Break the cycle. Hire a cook, or learn to cook yourself.