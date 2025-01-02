A feast for your imagination

Step into Surrealism

The story of Surrealist painter Salvador Dali and his wife Gala was rife with infidelities and drama, but full of character; this relationship between muse and artist has inspired a unique experiential bar on Museum Road: Dali and Gala. Featuring original art by one of the founders Siddharth Kerkar, stepping into the bar is like entering a Surrealist painting.

“We have six different rooms with different ideas – we have a mirror room with a giant mirror and eyes all around which move every 10 minutes; an ant and rooster room because Dali was obsessed with ants; we have a rose room, where the wall is covered in roses and moving butterflies; even six heads that keep blowing bubbles,” explains one of the founders, Vipin Raman.