BBMP begins pothole-filling works

BENGALURU: BBMP has begun fixing potholes and conducting a quality check on work in the Begur and Arekere areas of the Bommanahalli zone. The area is part of an IT corridor and connects to Electronics City, which houses several business establishments and startup ventures.

Officials from the engineering department checked the bitumen and other aggregates and laying of tar at Vittasandra Main Road that connects Begur, Brunduvana Layout and Mico Layout in Arekere, all falling under BBMP’s Bommanahalli zone.

It may be recalled that in November, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the bad road condition and asked BBMP to hand over road asphalting work to the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) as it has managed all its roads well.

She also highlighted the sufferings of motorists and office-goers in this IT belt, who suffer due to bad road infrastructure.

The development also led to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meeting her with urban experts and other corporates, and asking them to cooperate with the government in building good infrastructure.