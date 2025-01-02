Bengaluru sees 3.34 per cent rise in self-accidents in 2024

BENGALURU: The number of self-accident cases has risen in Bengaluru in 2024, with a 3.34% increase compared to 2023. The city saw a slight dip in overall accident and pedestrian death cases in 2024. Strict enforcement and awareness campaigns by the police have been credited for the decline in the accident rate.

According to data shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), 893 people were killed and 4,052 injured in road accidents in 2024, compared to 910 deaths and 4,191 injuries in 2023. Overall, the accident rate reduced by 3.97% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, 233 pedestrians lost their lives in 2024, compared to 287 in 2023, marking a significant decline.

The police have taken strict action against dangerous stunts, particularly wheelie riders. In 2024, the police booked 532 cases and arrested 456 individuals, including 121 minors.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South Division) Shivaprakash Devaraju said that strict enforcement against drunk and driving, along with awareness programs on road safety, helmet use, and adherence to traffic rules, contributed to the reduction in accident rates. However, self-accident cases have increased due to reckless driving at night and drunk driving incidents. Most self-accidents were reported along the city’s Outer Ring Road, he said.

He further added that to reduce pedestrian accidents, the city police have identified and rectified black spots, particularly those prone to pedestrian-related incidents. According to data, pedestrian accidents reduced by 23.17% compared to the previous year.

A data highlighted the creation of 54 green corridors for medical emergencies in 2024. Additionally, the police booked 82,86,561 cases in 2024 and collected fines amounting to Rs 80,90,76,100. Among these, 4,79,162 were contact cases, while 78,07,399 were contact-less cases booked by police.