Experts call for transformation in Bengaluru's urban mobility system in 2025

BENGALURU: Data-driven decision-making, inclusive mobility policies, improving public transport and last-mile connectivity, avoiding construction of tunnel roads and flyovers which encourage cars, topped experts’ wishlist for 2025. They batted for a transformation in Bengaluru’s urban mobility system.

“For 2025, we need sustainable, comfortable mobility. We want to be able to get seats in buses, which should move faster than cars. We want shade when we walk and safer roads when we cycle. Therefore, the government should fund BMTC to buy its own buses (not on lease), put in place bus lanes, widen footpaths and plant trees, and lay more cycle tracks,” said Vinay Sreenivasa, advocate and member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike.

The government should avoid all flyovers, tunnel roads and other projects which encourage cars. Cars must be charged high parking fees, he said.

Stating that his wishlist focuses on Bengaluru’s mobility systems, Chetan Sodaye, programme manager, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, World Resource Institute (WRI) India, said, “Data-driven decision-making should be prioritised to improve road safety, particularly by scaling up initiatives like Suraksha 75, moving from 75 to 500 safe junctions to ensure the safety of all road users. Enhancing inclusive mobility policies is essential to provide equitable access for all, including children, women, the elderly, and people with disabilities.”

He said that in 2025, the focus should be to improve public transport and last-mile connectivity, shifting the focus from moving vehicles to moving people and making transport systems more efficient and accessible.

Promoting active mobility, such as walking and cycling, with scientifically redesigned streets and improving road networks, especially in and around the ORR, Sarjapur Road and Electronics City should be the focus. Lastly, Chetan Sodaye said fostering co-creation and participatory governance can empower communities to shape mobility plans, ensuring they are context-sensitive and inclusive.

S Nataraja Sharma, president of Karnataka State Bus Owners’ Association (KSBOA), said, “As we look forward to 2025, we hope for policies and initiatives that foster innovation, ensure fair practices, and address longstanding concerns of the industry.

From improved infrastructure to streamlined regulations, let this year be a turning point that benefits both operators and commuters alike. With collective effort, determination and optimism, we believe that the transport industry can achieve remarkable milestones in the coming year. Let us move ahead with unity and dedication to make 2025 a landmark year for progress and success.”