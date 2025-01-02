Four New Year revellers killed in road mishaps in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: New Year celebrations turned tragic for two groups of friends, when four people were killed and six others were injured in two separate accidents in Ramanagara district since Tuesday night. In both cases, the drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Two youths were killed and six others were injured when their SUV toppled after the driver lost control, near Hosapalya on Magadi Road early Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manjunath (30) and car driver Ravikiran (29). Both were construction workers and residents of Hosapalya near Tavarekere. The injured are Kishan, Charan Kumar, Nagaraju, Byregowda, Anil and Santhosh, all residents of Ramanagara.

Police said the accident occurred around 3 am Wednesday when a group of eight friends, all including the driver allegedly drunk, were going from Hosapalya towards Tavarekere to have tea. Ravikiran, who was allegedly overspeeding, took a sharp right turn near Hosapalya Cross and the vehicle toppled. Ravikiran and Manjunath died on the spot while the six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Magadi police registered a case.

CAR REARENDS TRUCK

In another accident, two men heading to Bengaluru from Mysuru after a party, lost control of their car and rear-ended a truck near Santhemala Circle on the Bengaluru-Malavalli Road in Sathanur police station limits on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Niranjan (46) and Vishwanath (56), both residents of Electronics City. They worked in a manufacturing industry in the city.

Police said that around 11:45 pm Tuesday, Niranjan and Vishwanath were returning to Bengaluru from Mysuru after a party. While driving at a high speed, the driver failed to notice a truck going in the front and rammed into it near Santhemala Circle. Passersby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared both of them brought dead. Investigations revealed that both were under the influence of alcohol.

A case is registered at Sathanur police station.