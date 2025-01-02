Hear them out

BENGALURU: Hearing loss in elderly is an issue which is seen in almost every household in our country which can range from mild to severe – profound levels. It’s generally the elephant in the room and is least expressed by the elderly and addressed by the family. Visual impairment gets immediate attention of the person who has it but hearing loss in elderly is addressed late or never. In our society, hearing-impaired elderly aren’t assisted as much as you see with visually-impaired people.

Hearing loss also leads to poor socialising skills where the elderly isolate themselves from day-to-day conversations and prefer solitude. Many a times while conversing with hearing impaired elderly, we notice they smile when unable to have the clarity in a conversation or would reply differently. Day-to-day activities need listening spoken language and active conversations, especially for the elderly as it’s an activity which isn’t physically demanding. This keeps them mentally engaged and helps to have a good memory with recent activities.

Usually the family of the hearing impaired find conversations taxing and bring them for a hearing assessment. Some might visit on their own for an assessment as they are more socially active and professionally engaged. Appropriate hearing evaluation with continuous engagement is needed to make them understand the nature of hearing loss and the possible solutions. Hearing solutions can range from as simple as a hearing aid to a cochlear implant surgery. Cochlear implants in elderly people is done in cases when they don’t benefit from a hearing aid.

Dementia and depression can worsen due to hearing loss in elderly. So, intervening at the right time without worrying about hearing assistance as a taboo is much needed.

(The writer is lead & senior consultant - ENT & Cochlear Implant Surgery, Aster RV Hospital)