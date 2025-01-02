Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts 17 competitive exams, sets record

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has set new benchmarks in 2024, breaking all previous records. The authority conducted 17 competitive exams, including Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment and Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) exams that were held twice, and successfully recruited 6,052 candidates.

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said that the department processed over 20 lakh applications this year, marking a new record in KEA’s 30-year history. He added that, besides conducting entrance exams and admissions for professional courses, KEA also managed recruitment exams for several government departments.

A standout achievement was the recruitment of 947 PSIs, completed in two phases. The first phase filled 545 positions, followed by 402 positions in the second phase. Strict measures, including camera monitoring and real-time webcasting, were introduced to ensure transparency and fairness during the exams, he said.

Prasanna also noted that KEA conducted exams for recruitments announced in 2022 and 2023. These included 300 Principal posts in degree colleges, 72 MSIL positions, 386 posts for the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, 186 posts for the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and 26 posts for KEONICS. Additionally, exams for 545 PSI positions, 14 posts with the Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Board, and 394 posts with the Karnataka Power Corporation were completed.

In 2024, KEA also conducted recruitments for 2,500 BMTC conductors, 402 PSIs, and 1,000 Village Administrative Officer posts. Furthermore, KEA held the K-SET exams for 2023 and 2024, covering 41 subjects.

KEA continued its core functions, conducting CETs and professional course admissions for the first time in its history.