Moving tales

BENGALURU: We all know one person in our lives who is a great storyteller – a grandparent, a friend, or the neighbourhood gossip – someone who can weave fact and fiction together to tell tales so riveting that you forget to care about the difference. This is the kind of man PNK Panicker, filmmaker Suresh Eriyat’s father, is in the national award-winning animated short film Kandittund! (Seen It!).

Expertly weaving together folklore, hearsay and his own imagination, Panicker’s charming ghost stories have captured the hearts of young and old alike, garnering over two million views on YouTube and nearly as much on Instagram since its release three years ago. “The response that we received for Kandittund! is overwhelming because we didn’t expect young people and teenagers to enjoy it so much.

They probably have very distant memories of their grandparents who narrated such stories. Their ways of storytelling are pretty reminiscent of the times when everybody used to stay together, and there was a very cosy, comfortable bonding that used to exist,” says Suresh.

A graphic novel titled PNK Panicker’s Ghost Stories (`545; Tulika Books), based on the film, was recently launched at Founder Suresh Eriyat and Executive Producer Nilima Eriyat’s Studio Eeksaurus’ retrospective exhibition held in Bengaluru recently. The retrospective, first-ever in the country, featuring 15 years of the studio’s work, screenings of its short films and interactive exhibits, aimed to give an inside look into the world of animation.