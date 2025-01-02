Quota for women: Karnataka HC notice to Bengaluru Bar Association

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued notices to the Department of Cooperation, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Advocates Association of Bengaluru (AAB) and Karnataka State Bar Council on a petition filed by an advocate seeking directions for 33 percent reservation for women candidates in the ensuing elections to be held for the governing council of the AAB for 2025-28.

A vacation bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the notices after hearing the petition filed by advocate Deeksha N Amrutesh and adjourned the hearing to January 6.

The petitioner stated that she approached the court because of the inaction of AAB and regulatory authorities in implementing the directives of the Supreme Court on gender representation in Bar association elections. This mandated the reservation of at least one-third of executive committee seats for women and designated key posts, such as treasurer, exclusively for women candidates.

These directives aim to ensure equitable participation of women in leadership roles within Bar associations across the country. Despite these binding judicial precedents, AAB and regulatory authorities failed to take steps to implement these measures in the upcoming elections of AAB scheduled for February 2025, she alleged.

The petitioner stated that she submitted representations to the authorities and AAB to amend its bylaws and implement directives of the Supreme Court, but they were not considered. This inaction violates the principle of accountability and transparency expected from an Institution of AAB’s stature, she alleged.