Woven together

BENGALURU: Threads have long held a sense of mystique, whether in the form of the East Asian myth of the Red Thread of Fate, which binds destined individuals together, or in Greek mythology, where three sisters spin the golden thread of life. Another unique story woven within this mystical power of threads premiered in the city recently with

Unsewn, a powerful play co-created by Federica Ruggieri from Italy and Barkha Bahar from Guwahati. The theatrical production tells the stories of Durga, a garment factory worker in the East, and Eva, a domestic abuse survivor in the West.

Despite being worlds apart, the two women are connected by a shared struggle against patriarchy, symbolised by magical dresses crafted from the same fabric. “The concept of two dresses or a long piece of fabric connecting their world came to us early in the process,” says Bahar. “They meet in a limbo, a creation of Goddess Kali, where they find solidarity despite their different backgrounds.”

The collaboration between Ruggieri and Bahar began during their time at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. “I was keen to explore themes of female rage and Indian mythology. Together, we imagined a story of women from different worlds connecting through mystical powers,” adds Bahar.