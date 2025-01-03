All for a light! Gang in car attacks two friends in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old private firm employee and his friend are undergoing treatment in a private hospital for fractured limbs and other injuries, after they were brutally attacked by a gang of four car-borne miscreants outside the Big Barn Bar and Brewpub in Banashankari 6th Stage. The incident took place between 1am and 1.10am on Wednesday.

AJ Harshith, a resident of BEML Layout in RR Nagar, and his friend Vinu Lochan, a resident of Pattanagere in RR Nagar, and their other friends had gone to the pub to ring in the New Year. When they came out of the pub, a car was parked outside.

Harshith, who wanted to smoke, did not have a lighter. He saw one of the accused standing outside the car smoking, and asked him for a lighter. The accused started abusing Harshith and asked him to go away. When Harshith questioned him, the man attacked him. Lochan rushed to help his friend and was also attacked by three other men who were in the car Thalagattapura police have registered a case.

The incident took place on 100 Feet Road of Ganigarapalya in Banashankari 6th Stage. The accused, identified as Abhishek, Puneeth and Jayaprakash, were arrested. Another suspect, Arun, is said to have fled the scene after seeing the police.

According to the complaint filed by Harshith, he asked for a lighter after coming out of the pub. After he was attacked, Lochan came to his rescue and was also attacked. Both sustained grievous injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

“Both are out of danger. The complainant’s statement was recorded in the private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The attack was over a trivial reason. The victims and the accused were drunk. All of them were subjected to medical tests. The accused were arrested immediately by policemen deployed on New Year security duty, and are now out on bail,” said an officer.

A case of causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons (BNS 118(1)) along with other sections of the BNS was registered against the accused. Investigations are on.