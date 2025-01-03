Coffee Board to launch India’s own certification process

BENGALURU: In a first, the Coffee Board is set to introduce India’s own coffee standards and certification process to recognise the country’s unique coffee varieties.

Coffee standards are rules set to ensure that the produce is grown, processed, and sold in a way that is consistent, of good quality, and enjoyable to drink. These standards cover everything from how coffee is grown and harvested to how it is processed and packed and evaluated for taste and aroma. The certification process involves checking if coffee producers follow guidelines that focus on quality, the environment, and social practices.

Till now, Indian growers were bound by international standards that did not account for the unique conditions in which their coffee thrives, such as cultivation under two-tier thick tree shade.

The board has introduced this plan in response to the high costs of certification, which have hindered many growers from showcasing their coffee internationally. With nearly 85% of Indian coffee remaining uncertified due to lakhs of rupees in costs for international certification, the new Indian standards will come as a welcome relief as certification will now be free, offering a significant opportunity for growers.

Dr KG Jagadeesha, secretary and CEO of the Coffee Board of India, told TNIE that the process is currently in its first stage and aims to position Indian coffee as a unique product with its own distinct identity. “Until now, most coffee varieties have been certified under international standards, which group all types of coffee together under the same conditions. However, Indian coffee is grown in special conditions.

This certification process will recognise and highlight these unique growing conditions, helping Indian coffee stand out and gain its own global recognition,” he said.

Dr Jagadeesha said the cost of certifying, as per international standards even for a small five-acre estate, can range from Rs 3-4 lakh, while board’s certification will be of zero-cost. Growers have to meet strict requirements, filling in various gaps to ensure that their plantations are sustainable.

While experts and a technical core team have finished developing documents, industry professionals are currently drafting the implementation modules, which will be completed in four months, Dr Jagadeesha said.

After this, the technical team will hold consultations with stakeholders and innovative growers to assess whether the procedures are feasible. The process will involve meeting several parameters. Once the estate meets the requirements, an external inspector will visit them for a final assessment.